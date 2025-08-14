Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS) vs. Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT) Critical Analysis

Alliance Entertainment (NASDAQ:AENT – Get Free Report) and Cineverse (NASDAQ:CNVS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.2% of Cineverse shares are owned by institutional investors. 81.9% of Alliance Entertainment shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of Cineverse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Alliance Entertainment has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cineverse has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alliance Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 Cineverse 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Alliance Entertainment and Cineverse, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Alliance Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.53%. Cineverse has a consensus price target of $7.25, suggesting a potential upside of 21.24%. Given Alliance Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliance Entertainment is more favorable than Cineverse.

Profitability

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Cineverse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alliance Entertainment 1.10% 15.59% 3.86% Cineverse 4.61% 12.19% 5.22%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alliance Entertainment and Cineverse”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alliance Entertainment $1.10 billion 0.22 $4.58 million $0.24 19.79 Cineverse $78.18 million 1.31 $3.60 million $0.09 66.44

Alliance Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than Cineverse. Alliance Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cineverse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Cineverse beats Alliance Entertainment on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alliance Entertainment

Alliance Entertainment Holding Corporation operates as a wholesaler, distributor, and e-commerce provider for the entertainment industry worldwide. It offers vinyl records, video games, digital video discs, blu-rays, toys, compact discs, collectibles, and other entertainment and consumer products. The company also provides third party logistics products and services. It distributes its physical media, entertainment products, hardware, and accessories through multi-channel strategy. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Plantation, Florida.

About Cineverse

Cineverse Corp. operates as a streaming technology and entertainment company. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Equipment, and Content and Entertainment. It owns and operates streaming channels, through its proprietary technology platform. The company also delivers curated content through subscription video on demand (SVOD), dedicated ad-supported (AVOD), and ad-supported streaming linear (FAST) channels, as well as social video streaming services and audio podcasts; operates OTT streaming entertainment channels; and offers monitoring, billing, collection, and verification services. It entertains consumers worldwide by providing premium feature film and television programs, enthusiast streaming channels, and technology services. The company was formerly known as Cinedigm Corp. and changed its name to Cineverse Corp. in May 2023. Cineverse Corp. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

