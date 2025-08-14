Citigroup Has Lowered Expectations for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $102.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on CAVA Group and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on CAVA Group from $91.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.44.

CAVA Group Stock Down 16.8%

NYSE CAVA opened at $70.31 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.14. CAVA Group has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $172.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 2.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $280.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, CEO Brett Schulman sold 31,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total value of $2,394,296.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 792,318 shares in the company, valued at $59,550,620.88. This trade represents a 3.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Adam David Phillips sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.16, for a total transaction of $55,543.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 11,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $831,495.08. This trade represents a 6.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,603 shares of company stock valued at $4,522,089 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CAVA Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CAVA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 90,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 17,254 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 84,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,560,000 after purchasing an additional 591,866 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CAVA Group

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

