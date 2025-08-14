Citigroup Lowers monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $326.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Citigroup from $381.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 82.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MNDY. Loop Capital cut their price objective on monday.com from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on monday.com from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on monday.com from $310.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price target on monday.com from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on monday.com from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.18.

monday.com Stock Up 3.7%

Shares of monday.com stock opened at $178.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 241.23, a PEG ratio of 62.29 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $281.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.46. monday.com has a twelve month low of $171.54 and a twelve month high of $342.64.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $299.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.60 million. monday.com had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that monday.com will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 102.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,682,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,999,000 after acquiring an additional 851,231 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 34.0% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 71,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,328,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 5.4% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,304,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 25.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of monday.com by 109.2% during the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,647,000 after acquiring an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

