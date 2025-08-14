Citius Pharmaceuticals’ (CTXR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CTXR. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd.

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.41. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.65 and a 12 month high of $17.00.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

