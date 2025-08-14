Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.02 and traded as high as $2.40. Clean Energy Fuels shares last traded at $2.34, with a volume of 2,462,658 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CLNE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $22.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.20 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.75 price objective (up previously from $2.00) on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.59.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Up 1.7%

The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.65.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.73 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 48.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 140.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,971 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Funds Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.94% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Company Profile

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as alternative fuels for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

