Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Shares Sold by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,202 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CWAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 427,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,762 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 188,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,482,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 42,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $420,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 348,964 shares in the company, valued at $7,851,690. The trade was a 5.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 50,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $1,107,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 895,663 shares in the company, valued at $19,838,935.45. This represents a 5.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 208,107 shares of company stock valued at $4,629,708. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CWAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler set a $27.00 price target on Clearwater Analytics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

NYSE:CWAN opened at $19.62 on Thursday. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.98 and a 52 week high of $35.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.24.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). Clearwater Analytics had a net margin of 73.74% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $181.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. Clearwater Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

