Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.3%

Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.

Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers ( NYSE:CNS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $135.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.59 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 29.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.

