Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Perkins Capital Management LLC now owns 16,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Mendel Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mendel Capital Management LLC now owns 4,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,609 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 992 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.47% of the company’s stock.
Cohen & Steers Stock Up 3.3%
Shares of Cohen & Steers stock opened at $77.85 on Thursday. Cohen & Steers Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.99 and a fifty-two week high of $110.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.77.
Cohen & Steers Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 21st. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.73%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Bank of America reduced their price target on Cohen & Steers from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st.
Get Our Latest Analysis on CNS
Cohen & Steers Company Profile
Cohen & Steers, Inc is a holding company, which operates as an investment manager specializing in liquid real assets, which include real estate securities, listed infrastructure, commodities, natural resource equities, preferred securities, and other income solutions. It manages investment vehicles, such as institutional accounts, open-end funds and closed-end funds.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Cohen & Steers
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 Earnings Reports Give a Snapshot of Consumer Sentiment
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Amazon’s Bears Have Raised the White Flag—Get Excited
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Tempus AI’s Strong Q2 Fuels Growth Story—More Upside Ahead?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohen & Steers Inc (NYSE:CNS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.