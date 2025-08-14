Comparing Reliance (NYSE:RS) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF)

Reliance (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) and Select Sands (OTCMKTS:SLSDF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Reliance has a beta of 0.89, meaning that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Sands has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Reliance and Select Sands, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Reliance 1 2 2 0 2.20 Select Sands 0 0 0 0 0.00

Profitability

Reliance currently has a consensus target price of $323.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.12%. Given Reliance’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Reliance is more favorable than Select Sands.

This table compares Reliance and Select Sands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Reliance 5.39% 10.48% 7.37% Select Sands N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Reliance and Select Sands”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Reliance $13.84 billion 1.12 $875.20 million $13.70 21.44 Select Sands $22.30 million 0.00 -$870,000.00 N/A N/A

Reliance has higher revenue and earnings than Select Sands.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

79.3% of Reliance shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Reliance shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Reliance beats Select Sands on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Reliance

Reliance, Inc. operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries. It sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers, which primarily include small machine shops and fabricators. The company was formerly known as Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. and changed its name to Reliance, Inc. in February 2024. Reliance, Inc. was founded in 1939 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About Select Sands

Select Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in quarrying and producing silica sand. The company holds interest in the Sandtown project located in northeast Arkansas, the United States. It sells its products to industrial and energy customers. The company was formerly known as La Ronge Gold Corp. and changed its name to Select Sands Corp. in November 2014. Select Sands Corp. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

