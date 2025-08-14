Contrasting JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) & TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT)

JC Decaux (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Free Report) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for JC Decaux and TechTarget, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get JC Decaux alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JC Decaux 0 3 0 1 2.50 TechTarget 1 1 4 0 2.50

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $16.40, indicating a potential upside of 170.18%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TechTarget is more favorable than JC Decaux.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

JC Decaux has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares JC Decaux and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JC Decaux N/A N/A N/A TechTarget -260.95% -26.24% -16.61%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares JC Decaux and TechTarget”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JC Decaux $3.93 billion 0.94 $280.16 million N/A N/A TechTarget $284.90 million 1.52 -$116.86 million ($0.42) -14.45

JC Decaux has higher revenue and earnings than TechTarget.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.5% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

About JC Decaux

(Get Free Report)

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services. The Transport segment provides advertising services in public transport systems, such as airports, metros, buses, trams, and trains. The Billboard segment is involved in advertising on private property, including traditional large format or back-light billboards; neon-light billboards; and advertising wall wraps. The company was founded in 1964 and is based in Neuilly-sur-Seine, France. JCDecaux SE is a subsidiary of JCDecaux Holding SAS.

About TechTarget

(Get Free Report)

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. The company's service enables technology vendors to identify, reach, and influence corporate information technology (IT) decision-makers actively researching specific IT purchases; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. It offers business to business services, such as IT Deal Alert, a suite of data, software, and services comprising Priority Engine and Qualified Sales Opportunities to identify and prioritize accounts and individuals actively researching new technology purchases or upgrades; demand solutions provides marketing programs, including white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions which includes on-network banner advertising and digital sponsorships, off-network banner targeting, and microsites and related formats; custom content creation that delivers market insights and guidance to technology companies and off-the-shelf editorial sponsorship products on topics aligned to customer markets; and BrightTALK platform which allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. In addition, the company operates websites, webinars, and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking; and enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for JC Decaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JC Decaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.