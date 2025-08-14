Contrasting JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI)

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) and GSV (OTCMKTS:GSVI – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

16.0% of JD.com shares are held by institutional investors. 16.6% of JD.com shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 28.7% of GSV shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get JD.com alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares JD.com and GSV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio JD.com $158.76 billion 0.29 $5.67 billion $4.11 7.91 GSV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

JD.com has higher revenue and earnings than GSV.

Profitability

This table compares JD.com and GSV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets JD.com 3.77% 16.41% 7.40% GSV N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for JD.com and GSV, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score JD.com 1 4 9 1 2.67 GSV 0 0 0 0 0.00

JD.com presently has a consensus target price of $43.3077, suggesting a potential upside of 33.21%. Given JD.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JD.com is more favorable than GSV.

Risk & Volatility

JD.com has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GSV has a beta of -229.21, meaning that its stock price is 23,021% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

JD.com beats GSV on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About JD.com

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc. operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry. It also provides online marketplace services for third-party merchants; marketing services; and omni-channel solutions to customers and offline retailers, as well as online healthcare services. In addition, the company develops, owns, and manages its logistics facilities and other real estate properties to support third parties; offers asset management services and integrated service platform; leasing of storage facilities and related management services; and engages in online retail business. Further, it provides integrated data, technology, business, and user management industry solutions to support the digitization of enterprises and institutions; and technology-driven supply chain solutions and logistics services. The company was formerly known as 360buy Jingdong Inc. and changed its name to JD.com, Inc. in January 2014. JD.com, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GSV

(Get Free Report)

GSV, Inc. is an oil and gas exploration company. It operates oil and gas wells in Louisiana; and oil and gas prospects in Texas. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Westport, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.