Contrasting Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL)

Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) and Fitell (NASDAQ:FTEL) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Fitell”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vestas Wind Systems AS $18.72 billion 0.96 $539.97 million $0.20 29.75 Fitell $4.47 million 2.20 -$9.31 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Fitell.

This table compares Vestas Wind Systems AS and Fitell’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vestas Wind Systems AS 3.15% 17.84% 2.36% Fitell N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Fitell shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.25, indicating that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fitell has a beta of 7.18, indicating that its share price is 618% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Vestas Wind Systems AS and Fitell, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 0 1 2 3.00 Fitell 0 0 0 0 0.00

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Fitell on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

About Fitell

Fitell Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer of gym and fitness equipment for personal training studios and commercial gyms chains in Australia and Southeast Asia. The company sells fitness equipment, including home gym and commercial strength-training equipment; and cardio equipment, such as rowing machines, exercise bikes, treadmills, and other related products under the Muscle Motion, Rapid Motion, and FleetX brand names. It is also involved in the boutique fitness clubs licensing business. The company sells its products through its online website and offline business, such as phone, e-mail, and showroom sales. Fitell Corporation was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Taren Point, Australia. Fitell Corporation is a subsidiary of SKMA Capital and Investment Ltd.

