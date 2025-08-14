Contrasting Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) & Sunoco (NYSE:SUN)

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) and Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Dividends

Western Midstream Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Sunoco pays an annual dividend of $3.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Western Midstream Partners pays out 112.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Sunoco pays out 179.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Western Midstream Partners has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Sunoco has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Western Midstream Partners is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Sunoco”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Western Midstream Partners $3.61 billion 4.09 $1.57 billion $3.25 11.91 Sunoco $22.69 billion 0.35 $866.00 million $2.03 25.82

Western Midstream Partners has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sunoco. Western Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sunoco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

84.8% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.3% of Sunoco shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Western Midstream Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Western Midstream Partners and Sunoco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Western Midstream Partners 34.45% 37.70% 9.97% Sunoco 2.02% 10.57% 3.05%

Volatility & Risk

Western Midstream Partners has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sunoco has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Western Midstream Partners and Sunoco, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Western Midstream Partners 2 2 1 0 1.80 Sunoco 0 0 4 0 3.00

Western Midstream Partners presently has a consensus target price of $39.80, indicating a potential upside of 2.82%. Sunoco has a consensus target price of $64.75, indicating a potential upside of 23.55%. Given Sunoco’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sunoco is more favorable than Western Midstream Partners.

Summary

Western Midstream Partners beats Sunoco on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Western Midstream Partners

(Get Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water. The company also buys and sells natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It operates assets located in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. Western Midstream Holdings, LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Western Gas Equity Partners, LP and changed its name to Western Midstream Partners, LP in February 2019. Western Midstream Partners, LP was incorporated in 2007 and is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

About Sunoco

(Get Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates through two segments: Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel, as well as other petroleum products, such as propane and lubricating oil from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to company-operated retail stores, independently operated commission agents, and retail stores, as well as other commercial customers, including unbranded retail stores, other fuel distributors, school districts, municipalities, and other industrial customers. It owns and operates retail stores under the APlus and Aloha Island Mart brand names; and offers food, beverages, snacks, grocery and non-food merchandise, motor fuels, and other services. The All Other segment includes partnership credit card services, franchise royalties, and retail operations; and offers credit card processing, car washes, lottery, automated teller machines, money order, prepaid phone cards, and wireless services. The company was formerly known as Susser Petroleum Partners LP and changed its name to Sunoco LP in 2014. Sunoco LP was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.