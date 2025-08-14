Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its position in Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,266 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Curbline Properties were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Curbline Properties by 390.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 215.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Curbline Properties by 91.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Curbline Properties in the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Curbline Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.68.

In other Curbline Properties news, EVP Conor Fennerty sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total value of $638,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 176,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,027,333.60. The trade was a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CURB opened at $22.86 on Thursday. Curbline Properties Corp. has a 1 year low of $18.80 and a 1 year high of $25.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 13.40 and a quick ratio of 13.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.30.

Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 million. Curbline Properties had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 1.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Curbline Properties Corp. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Curbline Properties Corp. is a real estate investment trust which is an owner and manager of convenience shopping centers positioned on the curbline of well-trafficked intersections and major vehicular corridors in suburban. Curbline Properties Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

