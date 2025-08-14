Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK) Shares Purchased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Free Report) by 807.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,870,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663,880 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.81% of Cushman & Wakefield worth $19,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWK. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 8,346 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 304,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 70,728 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 96,805 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 43,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,112,000 after purchasing an additional 339,915 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Citizens Jmp started coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.38.

CWK stock opened at $14.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.99. Cushman & Wakefield PLC has a 52 week low of $7.64 and a 52 week high of $16.11.

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

