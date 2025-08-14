Desjardins Has Optimistic Outlook of Emera FY2025 Earnings

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Desjardins raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Emera in a research note issued on Sunday, August 10th. Desjardins analyst B. Stadler now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.75 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.52. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Emera’s current full-year earnings is $3.20 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Emera’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

EMA has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Emera from C$69.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on Emera from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Emera from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered Emera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$64.33.

TSE:EMA opened at C$64.78 on Tuesday. Emera has a one year low of C$49.05 and a one year high of C$67.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of C$18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 25.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$62.73 and a 200 day moving average price of C$60.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. Emera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 112.40%.

Emera is a geographically diverse energy and services company investing in electricity generation, transmission, and distribution as well as gas transmission and utility energy services. Emera has operations throughout North America and the Caribbean countries.

