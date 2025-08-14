Deutsche Bank AG Acquires 7,574 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $23,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 91.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,338,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,186 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 22,211.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 423,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,950,000 after acquiring an additional 422,010 shares during the last quarter. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $69,057,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 456.0% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 465,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,311,000 after acquiring an additional 382,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 343.9% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 489,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,423,000 after acquiring an additional 378,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 39,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $2,640,994.68. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 360,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,904,367.32. This trade represents a 9.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $66.25 to $60.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $45.50 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $53.75 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $63.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $107.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.22. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.41 and a 52-week high of $68.07.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.49%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

