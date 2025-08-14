Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,596,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,232 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.23% of Avantor worth $25,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 260,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,216,000 after acquiring an additional 23,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantor by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. now owns 1,191,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,316,000 after acquiring an additional 105,490 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 3,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $39,591.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,224.52. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Summe acquired 30,000 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $375,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,000. This represents a 42.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AVTR opened at $13.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.19 and a 200-day moving average of $14.93. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.82 and a 52 week high of $27.83.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Avantor from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. TD Cowen lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $14.00 price target on Avantor and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on Avantor from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.50.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

