Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 93,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $16,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LOPE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $38,066,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 22,988.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 205,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,594,000 after buying an additional 204,830 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 79.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,828,000 after buying an additional 171,261 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter worth $26,238,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 1,157.5% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 99,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,205,000 after buying an additional 91,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $222.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 7th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th.

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock opened at $198.00 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $180.36. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.69 and a 1 year high of $202.28. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.79.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 31.50%. The firm had revenue of $247.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

