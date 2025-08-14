Deutsche Bank AG Buys 158,744 Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 14.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,276,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,744 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $17,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 191,412,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,901,131,000 after buying an additional 26,127,617 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 56.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,481,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $270,742,000 after buying an additional 7,035,004 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,483,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,213,000 after buying an additional 4,401,045 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 48.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,001,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $196,935,000 after buying an additional 4,220,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,233,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,515,000 after buying an additional 3,460,311 shares during the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CVE. Veritas cut Cenovus Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Cenovus Energy from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

NYSE:CVE opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Cenovus Energy Inc has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $20.03.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.64 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 425.0%. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous dividend of $0.11. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 57.43%.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

