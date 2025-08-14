Deutsche Bank AG Buys 1,931 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,901 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.14% of Credicorp worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 153,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,550,000 after acquiring an additional 77,817 shares in the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG now owns 19,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. BIT Capital GmbH boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 12.3% in the first quarter. BIT Capital GmbH now owns 9,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 21.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 867,347 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,465,000 after acquiring an additional 155,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 233.0% in the first quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 3,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP stock opened at $249.81 on Thursday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12 month low of $165.18 and a 12 month high of $254.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $227.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Credicorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAP

About Credicorp

(Free Report)

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.