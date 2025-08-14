Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Stock Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 492,266 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 26,790 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in RadNet were worth $24,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in RadNet by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $105,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of RadNet by 4,620.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares during the period. Finally, Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RadNet in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Get RadNet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RDNT. Truist Financial set a $74.00 target price on shares of RadNet in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of RadNet to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up previously from $66.00) on shares of RadNet in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of RadNet in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.60.

RadNet Stock Performance

RadNet stock opened at $68.40 on Thursday. RadNet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.00 and a 12-month high of $93.65. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -341.96 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.91.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 10th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. RadNet had a negative net margin of 0.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $498.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RadNet news, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,545,548.32. This trade represents a 4.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RadNet Company Profile

(Free Report)

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.