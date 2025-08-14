Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 620,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,761 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.38% of Option Care Health worth $21,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPCH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Option Care Health by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,158 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,609,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,209,000 after purchasing an additional 99,574 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 6,525,926.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,500,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,357,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,497,000 after purchasing an additional 157,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Option Care Health stock opened at $28.53 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.79. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.39 and a 12 month high of $35.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Option Care Health ( NASDAQ:OPCH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OPCH shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Thursday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.75.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

