Deutsche Bank AG Grows Position in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 41.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,810 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.17% of SEI Investments worth $16,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SEIC. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $88.54 on Thursday. SEI Investments Company has a one year low of $64.66 and a one year high of $93.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

SEI Investments ( NASDAQ:SEIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.60. SEI Investments had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. The business had revenue of $559.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SEIC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $6,433,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 7,003,708 shares in the company, valued at $600,778,072.24. The trade was a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Andrew Warner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.75, for a total transaction of $443,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,375. This trade represents a 79.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,450,349. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

