Deutsche Bank AG Grows Stock Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 282,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67,866 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.58% of Freshpet worth $23,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,223,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,455,000 after buying an additional 571,139 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,026,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,401,000 after buying an additional 156,583 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 810,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,065,000 after buying an additional 39,129 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 509,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,371,000 after buying an additional 11,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Freshpet by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 468,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,996,000 after buying an additional 28,563 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FRPT shares. DA Davidson set a $101.00 price objective on Freshpet in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Freshpet from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. TD Cowen cut Freshpet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

FRPT stock opened at $64.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 95.85, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 4.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Freshpet, Inc. has a one year low of $61.60 and a one year high of $164.07.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $264.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.75 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

