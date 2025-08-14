Deutsche Bank AG Has $16.73 Million Stock Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 72.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 250,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 662,527 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $16,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 351.6% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Stock Up 1.1%

ELS opened at $60.93 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.15 and a 1-year high of $76.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.70.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $313.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.4%. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Barclays upgraded Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Equity Lifestyle Properties from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Equity Lifestyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $67.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

About Equity Lifestyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

