Deutsche Bank AG Has $17.12 Million Stock Position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 37,964 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Moelis & Company were worth $17,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Moelis & Company by 38.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Diversify Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,298 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 253,658 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $14,803,000 after purchasing an additional 99,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Moelis & Company in the 1st quarter worth about $3,331,000. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 6,340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $460,537.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $9,515.84. This represents a 97.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $69.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MC opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.10. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $47.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.21. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 42.72% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $365.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 4th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.36%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

