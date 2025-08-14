Deutsche Bank AG Has $22.68 Million Stock Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,714,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 1.29% of Extreme Networks worth $22,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 603.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 105.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Extreme Networks by 115.6% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the period. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Insider Activity at Extreme Networks

In other news, Director Raj Khanna sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $35,330.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 231,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,038,670.44. This represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward H. Kennedy sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $500,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 612,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,946.91. This represents a 3.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,450 shares of company stock worth $1,937,024 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Extreme Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $20.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.91. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -411.50, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.81 and its 200 day moving average is $15.61.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.88 million. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 82.47% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Lake Street Capital raised Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EXTR

Extreme Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.