Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) by 86.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,981,565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SL Green Realty were worth $17,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $857,000. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 149.6% in the first quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10,695 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 1.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Stock Up 3.4%

SLG opened at $55.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 12 month low of $45.15 and a 12 month high of $82.81.

SL Green Realty Dividend Announcement

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $147.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.24 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 2.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a jul 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 31st will be paid a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 510.0%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -572.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLG. Barclays lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on SL Green Realty from $90.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.29.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $151,525.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,791.57. This trade represents a 72.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

