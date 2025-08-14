Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Stock Holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ:OMAB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 269,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte were worth $21,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 3,581.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 25.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OMAB has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $89.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.38.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Performance

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte stock opened at $104.70 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $59.08 and a one year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.89.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, holds concessions to develop, operate, and maintain airports in Mexico. The company operates 13 international airports in Monterrey, Acapulco, Mazatlán, Zihuatanejo, Ciudad Juárez, Reynosa, Chihuahua, Culiacán, Durango, San Luis Potosí, Tampico, Torreón, and Zacatecas cities.

Featured Stories

