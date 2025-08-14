Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 152,777 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Free Report) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,777 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust were worth $18,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GSG. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 38.3% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 2,208,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,286,000 after acquiring an additional 612,153 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the first quarter valued at about $5,344,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 352.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 69,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 54,495 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 86,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 51,822 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSG opened at $22.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.09. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.18 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

