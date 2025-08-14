Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 20,410 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 214,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,410 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.35% of Selective Insurance Group worth $19,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 141,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,967,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 221.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,559,000. Institutional investors own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Terrence W. Cavanaugh purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $151,440.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 25,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,337.40. This trade represents a 8.59% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Kelly Doherty purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $115,500.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $2,087,470. This represents a 5.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 10,602 shares of company stock worth $817,440 over the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SIGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley cut Selective Insurance Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $86.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $88.00 target price on Selective Insurance Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.33.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of SIGI stock opened at $79.38 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.07 and its 200 day moving average is $86.04. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.75 and a twelve month high of $103.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.47.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.88%.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

