Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 24,771 Shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 95,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,771 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nova were worth $17,614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nova by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Nova during the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Nova by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nova by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Nova by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVMI. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Nova from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut Nova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nova from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Nova from $295.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Nova in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.50.

NVMI stock opened at $274.43 on Thursday. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $153.99 and a 1-year high of $291.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $260.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.15. Nova had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 29.10%. The firm had revenue of $219.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

