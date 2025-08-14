Deutsche Bank AG Purchases 9,702 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 25.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 9,702 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Saia were worth $16,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Saia by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Saia by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $375,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $434,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Saia in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,457,000.

Saia Stock Performance

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $313.21 on Thursday. Saia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $229.12 and a 1 year high of $624.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.28. Saia had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $817.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Saia, Inc. will post 15.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAIA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Saia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $387.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $335.00 target price on shares of Saia and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $297.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $250.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.16.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

