Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 18.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,497 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $20,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in BWX Technologies by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 21,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 233.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 214,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,947,000 after buying an additional 150,448 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Leland D. Melvin sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.26, for a total value of $106,956.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $994,512.54. The trade was a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omar Fathi Meguid sold 2,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total transaction of $406,618.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 2,361 shares in the company, valued at $424,602.24. This represents a 48.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,953 shares of company stock worth $5,359,758 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BWXT. CLSA restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $177.60 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $155.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.51.

BWX Technologies Price Performance

NYSE BWXT opened at $177.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.73. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $189.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.56.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The firm had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

