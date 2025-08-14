Deutsche Bank AG Raises Holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report) by 60.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 391,182 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,526 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.45% of Hancock Whitney worth $20,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 199,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,465,000 after buying an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 5.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter valued at $624,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Hancock Whitney in the first quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 6.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,027,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,139,000 after purchasing an additional 128,860 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Hancock Whitney Stock Up 1.6%

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $61.26 on Thursday. Hancock Whitney Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.90 and a 1-year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.49.

Hancock Whitney Dividend Announcement

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 23.28%. The company had revenue of $377.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Corporation will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HWC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Hovde Group lifted their target price on Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens decreased their target price on Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hancock Whitney Corporation (NASDAQ:HWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.