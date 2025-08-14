Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH)

Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH – Free Report) by 723.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,268,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,993,345 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality were worth $17,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 8,576,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,442,000 after buying an additional 1,201,955 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,953,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,786,000 after buying an additional 3,064,117 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,967,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,071,000 after buying an additional 683,839 shares during the last quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. H 2 Credit Manager LP now owns 3,741,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,785,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,250,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,356,000 after buying an additional 438,310 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DRH. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.75 to $8.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

DiamondRock Hospitality Trading Up 2.2%

DiamondRock Hospitality stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.41. DiamondRock Hospitality Company has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $305.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.70 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 4.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality Company will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a yield of 420.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. DiamondRock Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Further Reading

