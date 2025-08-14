Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.14% of RB Global worth $25,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 5,560.0% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 348.8% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 10.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 1,870.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.79.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock opened at $118.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.42, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.75. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.08 and a twelve month high of $118.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. RB Global had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

RB Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This is a boost from RB Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 28th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is 57.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, Director Adam Dewitt sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.17, for a total value of $84,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,687.05. This represents a 12.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $814,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 24,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,140. The trade was a 22.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,558 shares of company stock valued at $6,314,145 over the last three months. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RB Global Profile

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

