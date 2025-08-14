Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,209,542 Shares of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 66.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,209,542 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.40% of Rayonier worth $17,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,862,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $581,659,000 after buying an additional 456,363 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,607,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,689,000 after purchasing an additional 118,409 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,515,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,127,000 after purchasing an additional 304,803 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,543,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,286,000 after purchasing an additional 234,629 shares during the period. Finally, Central Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Rayonier by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 1,201,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,497,000 after purchasing an additional 51,474 shares during the period. 89.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rayonier Stock Performance

NYSE RYN opened at $26.79 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.84 and a 52-week high of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.50. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81.

Rayonier Dividend Announcement

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. Rayonier had a net margin of 68.53% and a return on equity of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $106.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.2725 per share. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 22.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RYN. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on shares of Rayonier from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Rayonier from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rayonier presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

