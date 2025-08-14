Deutsche Bank AG Sells 1,299 Shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,299 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.10% of Casey’s General Stores worth $16,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,740,000 after buying an additional 8,560 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.6% in the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 390.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 5,652 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 74.5% in the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on CASY. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $490.00 price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $468.00 to $542.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.33.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, CFO Stephen P. Bramlage, Jr. sold 760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.56, for a total value of $385,745.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,514.64. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chad Michael Frazell sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $503.97, for a total value of $2,423,087.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 11,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,785,575.60. This represents a 29.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,646 shares of company stock worth $22,136,614. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $515.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.69. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $350.52 and a 1 year high of $531.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $510.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $458.97.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 13.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. This is a boost from Casey’s General Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the provision of management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items, and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

