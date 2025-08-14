Deutsche Bank AG Sells 174,221 Shares of GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in GlobalFoundries Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 174,221 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.09% of GlobalFoundries worth $17,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of GlobalFoundries by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of GlobalFoundries by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 28,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on GlobalFoundries from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Argus initiated coverage on GlobalFoundries in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of GlobalFoundries in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of GlobalFoundries from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.92.

Shares of GFS opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.63. GlobalFoundries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.77 and a fifty-two week high of $47.69.

GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. GlobalFoundries had a positive return on equity of 6.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Research analysts predict that GlobalFoundries Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

GlobalFoundries Inc, a semiconductor foundry, provides range of mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies worldwide. It manufactures various semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units.

