Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,637 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,637 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of AptarGroup worth $21,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AptarGroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in AptarGroup by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in AptarGroup during the fourth quarter worth about $21,941,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $172.00 target price (down previously from $182.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $153.00 target price (down previously from $173.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.60.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock opened at $141.44 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.11 and a 200-day moving average of $150.64. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $178.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.57.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $966.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 24th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other AptarGroup news, insider Xiangwei Gong sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.49, for a total transaction of $1,095,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 10,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,606,369.85. This represents a 40.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total transaction of $503,646.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 33,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,183,433.06. This represents a 8.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,585 shares of company stock worth $2,418,028. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

