Deutsche Bank AG Sells 39,661 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 393,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,661 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.98% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $20,833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $544,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6,374.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 17,402 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 36.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after buying an additional 27,669 shares during the period. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SKWD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $69.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Stock Performance

SKWD stock opened at $49.78 on Thursday. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.60 and a one year high of $65.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $319.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

In related news, CFO Mark W. Haushill sold 52,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.76, for a total transaction of $3,099,472.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 133,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,852,040.04. This represents a 28.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group Company Profile

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

