Deutsche Bank AG Sells 644,831 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 671,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644,831 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.22% of Ally Financial worth $24,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLY. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,202,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $151,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918,965 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 6,226.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,368,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347,020 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,458,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,985 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,932,000 after acquiring an additional 863,052 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the fourth quarter worth $19,178,000. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. BTIG Research raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

Ally Financial Trading Up 1.6%

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $38.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.29. Ally Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.52 and a 12-month high of $43.86. The firm has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.16.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 7.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is currently 77.92%.

Ally Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.