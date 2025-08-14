Deutsche Bank AG Sells 7,542 Shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 381,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in TXNM Energy were worth $20,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hughes Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in TXNM Energy during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXNM Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

TXNM Energy Trading Up 0.0%

TXNM stock opened at $57.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.10. TXNM Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $39.96 and a one year high of $57.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.51.

TXNM Energy Announces Dividend

TXNM Energy ( NYSE:TXNM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $502.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.90 million. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 8.75%. TXNM Energy’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that TXNM Energy, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.4075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. TXNM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TXNM. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective (up from $57.00) on shares of TXNM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of TXNM Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TXNM Energy from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TXNM

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXNM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TXNM Energy, Inc. (NYSE:TXNM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.