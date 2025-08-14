Deutsche Bank AG Sells 89,207 Shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Free Report) (TSE:STN) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 89,207 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 0.20% of Stantec worth $18,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 632.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 37.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Stantec during the first quarter valued at about $99,000. 63.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Stantec Stock Performance

Stantec stock opened at $108.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.89 and a 200-day moving average of $94.16. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.83 and a beta of 1.03. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.18 and a 1-year high of $113.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Free Report ) (TSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Stantec had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Stantec Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Stantec from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stantec in a report on Friday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy”.

Stantec Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities to the public and private sectors in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers evaluation, planning, and designing infrastructure solutions; solutions for sustainable water resources, planning, management, and infrastructure; environmental services; integrated architecture, engineering, interior design, and planning solutions for buildings; and energy and resources solutions.

