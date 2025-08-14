Deutsche Bank AG Sells 9,723 Shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its position in Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,782,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,723 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Sprinklr were worth $23,237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprinklr by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,560,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,028,000 after buying an additional 65,897 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 209.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 883,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after purchasing an additional 224,886 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sprinklr by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after purchasing an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ragy Thomas sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.37, for a total value of $25,110,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 766,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,236.29. The trade was a 79.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Michael Harvey sold 21,422 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $192,798.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 681,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,137,190. This trade represents a 3.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,512,691 shares of company stock worth $85,942,764 in the last 90 days. 60.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprinklr Price Performance

CXM opened at $8.27 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.43. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.83 million. Sprinklr had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 6.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on CXM shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Sprinklr from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sprinklr in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

