Deutsche Bank AG Trims Stock Holdings in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,723 shares of the bank's stock after selling 1,915 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG's holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $25,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 54.5% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 17 shares of the bank's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in First Citizens BancShares during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 263.6% in the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 40 shares of the bank's stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCNCA opened at $1,904.74 on Thursday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,473.62 and a fifty-two week high of $2,412.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,970.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,917.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $25.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.64.

First Citizens BancShares Dividend Announcement

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The bank reported $44.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $39.08 by $5.70. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 16.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 167.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding bought 409 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,630.00 per share, with a total value of $666,670.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 1,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,320. This represents a 30.18% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. bought 600 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,698.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,019,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 32,300 shares in the company, valued at $54,869,625. The trade was a 1.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,494 shares of company stock worth $2,485,986 in the last 90 days. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FCNCA. Barclays cut their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,568.00 to $2,400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $2,050.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on First Citizens BancShares from $2,100.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,410.00 price objective on shares of First Citizens BancShares in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $2,150.00 price objective on First Citizens BancShares and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.17.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

