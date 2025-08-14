Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU) Shares Down 2.6% – What’s Next?

Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:METU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $49.00 and last traded at $49.21. Approximately 614,813 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 796,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.54.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.89. The firm has a market cap of $149.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62.
Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 24th were paid a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. This is an increase from Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
About Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares
The Direxion Daily META Bull 2X Shares (METU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Meta Platforms Inc Class A index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of META stock. METU was launched on Jun 5, 2024 and is issued by Direxion.
