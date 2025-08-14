DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Shares Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 21,663.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in DNOW were worth $41,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $617,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DNOW by 100,703.2% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 95,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 95,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of DNOW during the 1st quarter worth $934,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DNOW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DNOW from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $14.97 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.13. DNOW Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.42 and a 52-week high of $18.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.28.

DNOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $628.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $612.60 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 3.45%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

