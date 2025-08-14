Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,719,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775,229 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.09% of Dropbox worth $686,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in Dropbox by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 8,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Dropbox by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Dropbox by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dropbox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Dropbox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 92,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $2,572,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $231,135,981.36. This represents a 1.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $283,753.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 492,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,849,253.60. This trade represents a 2.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,625 shares of company stock valued at $13,147,530 over the last ninety days. 29.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DBX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Dropbox from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

View Our Latest Analysis on DBX

Dropbox Price Performance

DBX stock opened at $28.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.64. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.32 and a 1 year high of $33.33.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $625.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 61.31% and a net margin of 19.17%. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Dropbox

(Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dropbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dropbox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.